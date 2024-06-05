The Kraft Heinz Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

