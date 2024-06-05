The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 2.2%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.76. 73,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,574,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEO

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.