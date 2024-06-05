The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

TSE DSG opened at C$123.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.31. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.20 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.62, for a total transaction of C$972,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total transaction of C$1,583,633.20. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.62, for a total value of C$972,960.00. Insiders sold 57,195 shares of company stock worth $7,095,062 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

