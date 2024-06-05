TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 3.6% Higher

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.60. 4,434,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,285,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. On average, analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TeraWulf by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 459,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

