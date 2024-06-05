Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $7.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.45. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.43.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $134.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

