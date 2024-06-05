TD Securities Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$101.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of EQB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.44.

Shares of EQB opened at C$87.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. EQB has a 12-month low of C$65.40 and a 12-month high of C$97.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.83.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

