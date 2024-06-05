T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.06

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 11153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $588.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

