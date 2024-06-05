Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 1st

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 40,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,374. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

