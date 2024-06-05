Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,349 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 579.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

