Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.58.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
