Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.