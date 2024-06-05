StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

