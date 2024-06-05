StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $132.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. Masonite International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $59,766,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $51,728,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $42,796,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,609,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

