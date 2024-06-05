StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.64 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

