StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
