StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of USAT opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.