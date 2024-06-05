StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
HOLI opened at $21.37 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.47.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.