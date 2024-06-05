StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

HOLI opened at $21.37 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 400.0% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49,000.0% in the first quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,635,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

