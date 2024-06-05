Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pool worth $39,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.09. The stock had a trading volume of 251,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $308.45 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

