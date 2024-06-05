Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 50,057 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.59% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRG. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $91,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,397.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

