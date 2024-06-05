Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.05.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

