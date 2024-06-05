Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,338 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.30% of Model N worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 33.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 113.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 48.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 49.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,999 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 231.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,167 shares of company stock worth $2,033,732. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 460,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,988,000.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

