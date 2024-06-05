Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $29,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.41. 872,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,511. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.51 and its 200 day moving average is $470.75. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.