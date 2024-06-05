Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 12,934 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.62. 2,583,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,455. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

