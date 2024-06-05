Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Status has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $136.62 million and $1.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,458.75 or 1.00010325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00012605 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00108740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0351249 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,512,190.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.