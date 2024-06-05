STAR Financial Bank Purchases 684 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

MCHP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. 2,968,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

