SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 7% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) shares traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.04. 605,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,346,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $984.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after purchasing an additional 533,880 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,352,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 191,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,397,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

