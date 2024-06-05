Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $779.0 million-$781.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.1 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-0.41 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CXM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr
Sprinklr Trading Up 1.2 %
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.