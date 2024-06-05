Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $779.0 million-$781.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.1 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-0.41 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CXM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.2 %

CXM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.