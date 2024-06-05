SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 0.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,241. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

