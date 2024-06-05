SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,492,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,761,929 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $27.96.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

