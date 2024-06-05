Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 4,721 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in STERIS by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after acquiring an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.14. 47,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.69. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.