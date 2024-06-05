Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,908 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after buying an additional 202,434 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. 684,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,434. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,688 shares of company stock worth $14,300,967. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.