Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Entegris makes up about 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,150,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after buying an additional 91,067 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 946,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $3,597,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.46. 138,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,582. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

