Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.75. 1,642,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average is $160.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

