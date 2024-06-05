Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $6.49 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.47. 1,819,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,547,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

