Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.08. The company had a trading volume of 870,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,731. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

