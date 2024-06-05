Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $571.41. 549,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.30 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

