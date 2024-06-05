Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $226.00 to $183.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $128.41 and last traded at $130.59. Approximately 7,226,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,280,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $3,096,228.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,548,308.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $838,455,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $226,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.61.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

