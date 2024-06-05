Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SVCO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About Silvaco Group

Shares of Silvaco Group stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

