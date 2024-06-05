Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $37,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 429.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.75. The company had a trading volume of 208,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,626. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $166.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average is $127.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

