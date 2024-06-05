Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Xcel Brands, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

