Siacoin Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $379.07 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,260.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.53 or 0.00688363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00119076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00229718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00062504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00089796 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,483,945,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,454,635,103 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

