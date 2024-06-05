Short Interest in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Decreases By 5.1%

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hempacco Stock Performance

Shares of HPCO opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Hempacco has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Hempacco Company Profile

