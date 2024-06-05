Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 130.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,136 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $92,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.09. 3,608,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. Shell plc has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. TD Securities increased their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

