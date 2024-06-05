Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Lowered by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.9% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.