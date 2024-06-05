Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 154.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,334 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,585 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after acquiring an additional 959,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ROST traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.34. 3,227,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,839. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

