Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.92. The company had a trading volume of 373,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.58 and a 200 day moving average of $539.60. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $447.95 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

