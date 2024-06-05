Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Trading Up 0.6%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 14,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 44,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Rightmove Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

