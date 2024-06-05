Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,931 shares of company stock worth $7,145,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.