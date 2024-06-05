Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS.
LMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.
LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance
LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,931 shares of company stock worth $7,145,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
