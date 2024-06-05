Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Request has a total market capitalization of $139.57 million and $4.62 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00011632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,063.97 or 0.99999719 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00012432 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00109110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14021083 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,116,068.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

