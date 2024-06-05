REE Automotive Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of REE Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for REE Automotive’s current full-year earnings is ($6.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REE Automotive’s FY2028 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of REE Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

REE Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

REE Automotive stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.53. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. REE Automotive had a negative net margin of 6,265.21% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 16.62% of REE Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.