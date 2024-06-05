Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 541,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 607,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $831.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Real Brokerage by 17.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

